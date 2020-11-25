Kenya: Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi Is Dead

25 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi is dead.

He died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at Premier Hospital in Mombasa, in what his family attributed to an asthma attack.

Iddi, 50, is said to have developed breathing problems before he was rushed to the hospital.

"He was rushed to the hospital after asthma condition became worse. However, he passed on at around 3am," a family member said.

We could not independently confirmed reports that his death was associated with COVID-19, the pandemic that continue to claims lives across the country with at least 15 deaths a day on average in Kenya since last month.

Another family member said there were plans to bury him at his family's home in Bomani later Wednesday.

He has previously worked as a journalist with NTV, and was most recently serving as the Chairman of the Coast Water Works Development Agency.

