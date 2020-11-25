Gambia: GAF Medical Personnel Acquire Basic Life Supporting Training in Darfur

The Gambia Armed Forces Contingent 23 (GAMCOY 23) medical personnel in Darfur (Sudan) acquired basic life supporting training.

The Training was held in Zalingei in Darfur and the training was aimed at preparing the Gambia medical forces with first aid skills, said a report posted on the GAF Facebook page.

These skills include how to deal with medical care, life-threatening illnesses and injuries on the ground before that patient obtains full medical care in the hospital.

Major Dr. Mirza Sijeel, who led the training said Basic Life Training (BLS) is a level of medical care which is delivered to victims of life-threatening illnesses or injuries before they can be given full medical care at a hospital.

Dr. Sijeel also noted that the process can be provided by trained medical personnel, such as: emergency medical technicians, and qualified bystanders.

The Major said BLS comprises the following elements: initial assessment, airway maintenance, expired air ventilation (rescue breathing; mouth-to-mouth ventilation) and chest compression.

"When all of these are combined the term cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is used" Dr. Sijeel said.

Captain Dr. Abdul Malick Faye, speaking on behalf of Gamcoy 23 participants said the training has helped in refreshing their knowledge and skills on BLS and also given them up-to-date guidelines of Basic Life support.

"It has also given us the opportunity to interact and build relationships with other health professionals from other contingents". Faye said.

The training was attended by Medics from other contingents in the mission.