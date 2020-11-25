Gambia: GAF Lauded for Donating Blood

23 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Gambians on Saturday lauded the Gambia Armed forces after their personnel came out to donate blood during a blood donation exercise spearheaded by Rotaract Club of Fajara.

Hatab Saidy, President of Rotaract Club Fajara, who commended the National Armed forces of The Gambia for answering to their call by donating blood, said the action of the soldiers was commendable.

Saidy said the Blood donation exercise was in response to the recent cases of maternal deaths in the country.

He said one of the issues responsible for the loss of lives during labour is lack of blood.

"The Women losing their lives during labour are our sisters, mothers and Aunts and it is everyone's responsibility to put an end to that," he said.

Mr. Saidy challenged individuals, organizations and communities to emulate what they are doing (Rotaract Club of Fajara).

He thanked the Kanifing General Hospital and the National Blood transfusion service for their support.

Saffie Abia from the National blood transfusion services expressed delight for being part of the initiative organized by these young people.

"It is rare to have young people organize events like this, so thank you Rotaract club of Fajara. Blood is a perishable good that cannot be manufactured, but rather only gotten from voluntary donors," she said.

She said their hospitals are always facing challenges of lack of blood in very critical situations.

She said that being the case, people should make it a habit of donating blood to hospitals.

Kawsu Jaiteh, a representative of the Kanifing General Hospital said as hospital personnel, they always saw lives being lost due to lack of blood in the hospitals.

"These are people who can sometimes be saved if blood were available,' he said.

Mr. Jaiteh said donating blood has benefits such as saving lives, helping individuals lose calories/fat, prevent heart attacks and allow people to know their health status for free

After the speeches, donors went through screening process before blood was collected from them.

Rotaract club was aimed at mitigating blood related maternal deaths and strengthen child and maternal health in The Gambia. The project was dubbed 'Blood for WOMEN'.

Rotaract Club was in partnership with National Blood Transfusion services and the Kanifing General Hospital.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.