Liberia: Democracy Against Dictatorship

24 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

-Sen. Dillon describes election

Montserrado County senatorial candidate Abraham D. Dillon has described the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election as a battle of democracy against dictatorship.

"December 8 is Liberians going against President George M. Weah, it's also about the number of peaceful citizens who have gone missing with no trace, leading to their deaths, and it will also be light going against darkness", he said.

The incumbent senator is being challenged by the governing Coalition for Democratic Change for the seat he won during a by-election in 2019, snatching the vote-rich county from the ruling establishment.

He made the statement over the weekend while speaking to hundreds of supporters and friends ar reception ceremony in honor of for former Associate Justice KabinehJa'neh, who returned to the country from Nigeria.

Justice Ja'neh challenged his impeachment by the Liberian senate before the ECOWAS Court in Nigeria and won aUS$200,000 reparation, among other benefits for injuries to his person as a lawyer.

Dillon also described Ja'neh return as a resounding victory, not only for him, but every disenchanted citizens whose rights have been violated, noting that today is not about Senator Dillon nor about former Justice Ja'neh; it is a day to thank God for the victory.

"We are happy for victory for the rule of law against reckless tyranny, this victory shows that the least persons in public places will never be violated", he added.

A strong critic of the Coalition government, he said citizens have power under the constitution to punish corrupt officials, and that gone are the days when authorities exert personal interest to get rid of perceived enemies.

You can't continue to ruin people lives to satisfy your personal desire, the return of former Justice Ja'neh clearly speaks that Liberia is looking for good against evil, and this victory should be seen as a victory for every citizen, he said.

Dillon continued that no one should think the pending senatorial election in Montserado County would be an easy ride for the governing CDC.

He called on citizens to make good decision at the poll that would bring relief to them saying, "Our message to everyone is clear: Transparency and Advocacy; county development is something that we commit ourselves to since our ascendency at the Liberian Senate, and this is our focus."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.