Liberia: Democracy Against Dictatorship

opinion

-Sen. Dillon describes election

Montserrado County senatorial candidate Abraham D. Dillon has described the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election as a battle of democracy against dictatorship.

"December 8 is Liberians going against President George M. Weah, it's also about the number of peaceful citizens who have gone missing with no trace, leading to their deaths, and it will also be light going against darkness", he said.

The incumbent senator is being challenged by the governing Coalition for Democratic Change for the seat he won during a by-election in 2019, snatching the vote-rich county from the ruling establishment.

He made the statement over the weekend while speaking to hundreds of supporters and friends ar reception ceremony in honor of for former Associate Justice KabinehJa'neh, who returned to the country from Nigeria.

Justice Ja'neh challenged his impeachment by the Liberian senate before the ECOWAS Court in Nigeria and won aUS$200,000 reparation, among other benefits for injuries to his person as a lawyer.

Dillon also described Ja'neh return as a resounding victory, not only for him, but every disenchanted citizens whose rights have been violated, noting that today is not about Senator Dillon nor about former Justice Ja'neh; it is a day to thank God for the victory.

"We are happy for victory for the rule of law against reckless tyranny, this victory shows that the least persons in public places will never be violated", he added.

A strong critic of the Coalition government, he said citizens have power under the constitution to punish corrupt officials, and that gone are the days when authorities exert personal interest to get rid of perceived enemies.

You can't continue to ruin people lives to satisfy your personal desire, the return of former Justice Ja'neh clearly speaks that Liberia is looking for good against evil, and this victory should be seen as a victory for every citizen, he said.

Dillon continued that no one should think the pending senatorial election in Montserado County would be an easy ride for the governing CDC.

He called on citizens to make good decision at the poll that would bring relief to them saying, "Our message to everyone is clear: Transparency and Advocacy; county development is something that we commit ourselves to since our ascendency at the Liberian Senate, and this is our focus."