Rwanda: Mugisha Turns Focus to Tour Du Rwanda After Cameroon Triumph

Cycling champion Moise Mugisha says he has taken a break of one week before he starts training for the 2021 Tour du Rwanda that is scheduled for February 21-28, next year.

Mugisha became the first Rwandan to win the annual competition which is also the biggest cycling race on the UCI-Africa calendar. This year's edition was hosted by Cameroon.

In a telephone interview with Times Sport, Mugisha said that his major focus now is to win the Tour du Rwanda next year after coming in second place in March this year.

"The Tour du Rwanda is one of the most competitive races on the continent and my plan is to win the race. I have taken a seven-day break and will start training in Musanze district next week," he said.

Mugisha won this year's Grand Prix Chantal Biya after using 16hrs, 20 minutes and 47 seconds in the five-day race.

Other Rwandan cyclists who participated include Samuel Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza, Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge and Joseph Areruya.

Team Rwanda returned to Kigali on Monday, November 23.

