Zimbabwe: Chidzivo Back in Training

Sports Reporter

OLYMPIC hopeful, Fortunate Chidzivo, says she is excited to be back in training.

She was forced to put her preparations on hold due to a hip injury she picked in her last competition in October.

Chidzivo shifted her training base back to Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this month, where is she is now working with coach Chris Bruwer.

She had hoped to resume training, as soon as she got back to South Africa, but they had to delay the programme as she needed to recover first.

"I had a long rest due to my right hip injury, which I picked after racing at the World Half Marathon Championships," she said.

"I thank God that my physiotherapist managed to fix the muscle, which was damaged, in a short space of time.

"I am in phase one of marathon training. I am laying a base for strength, endurance, and speed before we get into the actual marathon work."

Chidzivo is seeking qualification for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She represented the country at the 2017 World Championships in London.

"I am trying to stay positive for the future, I am trying to get all I need and improvising (in other areas)," said Chidzivo.

Other marathon runners expected to make the qualifying times are South Africa-based Rutendo Nyahora, Ethel Sibanda, Munyaradzi Jari, who is in Kenya for a three-month training camp, as well as the pair of Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube.

The home-based athletes are expected to go for a two-week camp in Vumba from December 1.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe director for coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakamile, said they have since appointed coaches, Cephas Pasipamire and Collin Makaza, to lead the camp.

Phakamile has been assisting the Bulawayo-based pair of Mpofu and Ncube with their programmes.

"The altitude in Vumba is one of the highest in the country, it should give us a good terrain.

"We are just looking at the team coming together, boost their performance and the terrain in Vumba should help with endurance and power," said Phakamile.

Phakamile said, for the remainder of the year, they are now focusing on training since they were not likely to get races.

"For this year, it's just training and regrouping, then qualification will be next year," he said.

"At the moment it's just training while managers and coaches are chasing for events for qualification in countries with easy travel restrictions."