Zimbabwe: Vincent, Follet-Smith Target Alfred Dunhill

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith, are now targeting this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The tournament tees of tomorrow at Leopard Creek Golf Resort in South Africa.

The two players are coming from making the cut, at the recently-held Jo'burg Open, at Randpark Golf Club, which ended on Sunday.

The 21st edition of the Alfred Dunhill Championship marks the second tournament, in a row, to be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

Next week's South Africa Open will complete the trio of events.

This year's Alfred Dunhill Championship is unique as it is only the second time it will be held on the 2019-2020 schedule.

It was the opening event of the season when Pablo Larrazábal won last December.

Vincent will come in as a European Tour card-exempted player while Follet-Smith is a Sunshine Tour card-holder.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship purse prize is R29 000 000.

The spacious Leopard Creek, where crocodiles, hippo, antelope, buffaloes, and elephants are common sight, will host the event on the edges of the Kruger National Park.