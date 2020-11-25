Zimbabwe: Vincent, Follet-Smith Target Alfred Dunhill

25 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith, are now targeting this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The tournament tees of tomorrow at Leopard Creek Golf Resort in South Africa.

The two players are coming from making the cut, at the recently-held Jo'burg Open, at Randpark Golf Club, which ended on Sunday.

The 21st edition of the Alfred Dunhill Championship marks the second tournament, in a row, to be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

Next week's South Africa Open will complete the trio of events.

This year's Alfred Dunhill Championship is unique as it is only the second time it will be held on the 2019-2020 schedule.

It was the opening event of the season when Pablo Larrazábal won last December.

Vincent will come in as a European Tour card-exempted player while Follet-Smith is a Sunshine Tour card-holder.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship purse prize is R29 000 000.

The spacious Leopard Creek, where crocodiles, hippo, antelope, buffaloes, and elephants are common sight, will host the event on the edges of the Kruger National Park.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.