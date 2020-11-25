Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Beitbridge Half Marathon

THE stage has been set for the fifth edition of the Beitbridge Mayor's anti-litter half marathon on Saturday morning on a new route along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

The race, which is being organised by Beitbridge Municipality and sponsored by Sanctuary Insurance, seeks to bring awareness to littering issues in the border town.

Since its inception, the half marathon was being held along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road.

There will be a 25km race, starting from Mtetengwe, and ending in Beitbridge CBD.

In the past, the 21km half marathon started at Lutumba Business Centre and ended in the CBD.

Further, the 12km race (which usually starts at Chamanga Business centre) has been reviewed to 15km and will start at Malala Business Centre and finish in the town centre.

Initially, the half marathon was scheduled for 6 June, but was postponed by the organisers to observe the obtaining Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

Beitbridge Municipality spokesperson, Raniel Ndou said yesterday 86 people have registered for the event against a target of 1 000 athletes.

"This is our fifth anniversary and we want to celebrate it in style.

"The race will be held under the theme 'Beitbridge My Home, My Smart City, Running Towards Zero Tolerance to Litter'. We have managed to retain Sanctuary Insurance as our main sponsor," said Ndou.

He said those interested in the marathon should register at Beitbridge Municipality's main offices or at the housing offices in Dulivhadzimu suburbs or Tshitaudze Clinic. The official encouraged people living with disabilities to take part in this year's race.

Entry fees, he said, were pegged at R20 (or equivalent in local currency) for adults and free for all school-going children.

"Our reasons for using a new route are that it has a wider road and it has less traffic compared to the Beitbridge-Harare Highway," he said.