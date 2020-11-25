South Africa: A Life in Rugby, Against All Odds

analysis

Being a female in a male dominated sport can be a lonely place, but for rugby analyst Karen Vermeulen, she lets the stats do the talking.

First published in Daily Maverick 168.

Karen Vermeulen was just two days old when rugby elbowed its way to front and centre of her life.

Born on 4 October 1990, Vermeulen spent her third day on the planet sitting on her father Patrick's lap, watching a game between two teams that would become a significant part of her life.

Said match was the iconic Currie Cup final that formed the building blocks for the Sharks' current reputation as a massive rugby brand, thanks to their seismic upset of Northern Transvaal as Natal to win their first domestic title.

For reasons as geographic as they were of the heart, those two teams have come to mean an awful lot to Vermeulen, who has exchanged watching rugby on her old man's lap for becoming the game's first female analyst in the country.

Having moved from Kimberley to Pretoria as a four-month-old because her father got a job as the estate manager overseeing the upkeep of the grounds at Pretoria Boys High, Vermeulen - the Sharks' junior...