South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Sends Condolences to Ngcongca Family

press release

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has on behalf of the government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal expressed shock and sadness at the passing this morning of Bafana Bafana international and AmaZulu FC player Anele Ngcongca.

Ngongca was killed in a horrific road crash which occurred on the N2 near Mthunzini in the north of KwaZulu Natal in the early hours of this morning.

"It is with great sadness that we extend our condolences to Ngcongca's family, following a tragic road accident where he lost his life. At 33 years of age, Anele still had a lot to offer the sporting fraternity and had recently been on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns to join AmaZulu FC.

"Ngongca gave a lot to football here and abroad especially in the elite leagues of Europe where he proved his exceptional talent. He also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana showing his absolute dedication and diligence to the game of football.

"We appreciate his contribution to the sport of soccer which brings together every citizen, and represents hope among townships and rural areas that, they too like Ngcongca, can use sport and soccer in particular to improve their station in life. His legacy will not be forgotten and will inspire many generations to take up sports in general and to use it not only for physical fitness but also a means of livelihood,"

"It is frightening that yet another bright and promising life has been lost on our roads. This in the wake of a spate of accidents the province has been experiencing of late. It is against this backdrop that we have declared road carnage as the third pandemic in our province that all of us must work hard to stop".

"We wish his family strength and comfort during this time of pain and sorrow. We also wish to extend our message of condolence to the AmaZulu FC chairperson Mr Sandile Zungu and the President of Mamelodi FC Dr Patrice Motsepe and all fellow players and fans for this sad and irreplaceable loss,"