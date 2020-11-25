Ethiopia: Former Tigray Vice Administrator Condemns Axum Airport Attack

25 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem Bedlu

"I have seen internal conflicts in my country as I have been in service for six years but I have never seen any side be it government or anti-government destroying its own property. I am surprised to hear the destruction of Axum Airport by TPLF group."

The above remark was made by Mahary Maasho, who once served as Vice Administer of Tigray State, where the government is undertaking law enforcement operations.

He wondered "Isn't it the previous leadership who had a major hand in constructing the Airport?

Those who constructed it had done such beautiful job and it is the Ethiopians who paid for all the airports in the nation. Damaging the airport is absolutely horrible."

"I wonder if the ones who are putting the sovereignty of the country at risk are real Ethiopians," he added.

TPLF junta has been serving as a Trojan horse to implement the long rage objectives of Egyptian on the Nile issues. Noting that TPLF junta is using humans as shield, he said the TPLF group should not use the people of Tigray as fortress.

He called up on all concerned bodies including those who are on the warfronts to avoid civilian causalities and avoid property destructions due to the selfish act of few individuals of the junta.

