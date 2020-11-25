South Africa: Amadiba Crisis Committee - N2 Wild Coast Highway 'Has Become Fertile Ground for Intimidation and Violence'

24 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As the stand-off between the South African National Roads Agency and the Amadiba communities continues over the proposed route of the N2 Wild Coast highway, Sanral has insisted that it is impossible to move the road 10km inland to settle the dispute.

"If there was a better route then environmental affairs would have approved that route and Sanral would be building that route," Sanral project manager Craig Maclachlan said over the proposed N2 Wild Coast road that has caused tensions to flare in Amadiba communities along the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast.

Nonhle Mbuthuma, spokesperson for the Amadiba Crisis Committee, the organisation representing the communities, said it was demanding that the road be moved 10km inland to prevent coastal villages from being cut up by the highway. She said the proposed construction had brought great instability and tension.

Last week Mbuthuma received a threat that she "would be next". The message referred to the death of the previous chairperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee, Bazooka Radebe, who was gunned down at his house in 2016 and the death of Sibusiso Mqadi in hospital earlier in November 2020.

She said the police were investigating the threat.

"Encouraged by the pressure...

