South Africa: Zukiswa Kota, a Thoughtful Champion of Public Service

21 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

With a wide variety of roles under her belt, the activist is focused on systemic change. In her downtime, she mentors university students.

First published in Daily Maverick 168.

At the age of just 36, Zukiswa Kota is the head of the Monitoring and Advocacy Programme at the Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM); she is the co-ordinator of the civil society coalition working to make Treasury budgets more transparent, called Imali Yethu; she sits on the board of Equal Education Law Centre; and in her downtime she mentors and engages university students. Kota is the kind of young person South Africa needs in positions of influence, urgently.

Kota was born in King William's Town but grew up in Swaziland, where her parents took her to live with her maternal grandmother while they went back to South Africa to finish their studies.

"My siblings and I had a modest upbringing - but went to the best schools in Swaziland. In addition to bursaries and loans, my grandmother and my mum's sister invested in our education in the most immense and selfless ways imaginable. Each school I went to supported holistic development and entrenched in me many of the values I hold...

