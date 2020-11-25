South Africa: Annual 16 Days of Activism - We Need to Interrupt the Status Quo

opinion

We are witnessing a time of the year that has become associated with intense campaigning against gender-based violence (GBV).

In the same way, it is also the season for school and university examinations, and the annual holidays. We also seem to have adopted a season for activism.

The 16 Days of Activism, initiated by the first Women's Global Leadership Institute in 1991, sees countries around the globe staging anti-abuse campaigns from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day).

And while every effort to focus attention on our country's disturbing problem of GBV remains important, we also run the risk of not only restricting our efforts to a certain period of time, but of "normalising" the phenomenon of abuse. It is as if we are simply accepting that abuse is as inevitable as end-of-year...