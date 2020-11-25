South Africa: Slain Gangster Ernest Solomon's Warning - 'People Die Every Day Because of This Story of the Number'

24 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Before his murder, gang leader Ernest Solomon recorded a video warning of the dangers and brutality of the Number gangs.

The prison Number gangs are so cruel that sometimes a father kills his own son or the son kills his father and there are many children who grow up without fathers because of "this Number we believe in", said former leader of the 28s gang Ernest "Ernie Lastig" Solomon in a video clip that was recorded before his murder.

In the video, he explains the Number gangs are the 26s, 27s and 28s who control the prisons.

In other parts of South Africa the Royal Africa 23s are also a prison Number gang and their speciality is escaping from prison and duplicating the keys of prison doors.

Solomon was gunned down on Friday 20 November in Boksburg, Gauteng. His car was forced off the road by the driver of a Ford Ranger and then gunmen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

