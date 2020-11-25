South Africa: Former Denel Boss Denies 'Passing the Buck' On VR Laser Deal

analysis

Former Denel Land Systems CEO Stephan Burger has claimed he was acting in the company's best interest when he disregarded warnings from procurement personnel and entered into an exclusive agreement with the Gupta-linked VR Laser.

Former Denel Land Systems (DLS) CEO Stephan Burger has deflected blame and claimed he didn't understand the state-owned arms manufacturer's procurement policies when DLS entered into a single-source agreement with VR Laser, partially owned by the Gupta family, in 2015 without considering other suppliers.

Burger returned to the State Capture inquiry on Tuesday to answer questions on why he supported the controversial deal despite warnings from the heads of supply chain management at both DLS and Denel.

"In today's current scenario, we should have gone out on tender. We did not," he admitted.

DLS had signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with VR Laser earlier in the year. In 2014, it had signed a R200-million deal with the company to build vehicle components for the ill-fated Project Hoefyster programme. Under the single-source agreement, DLS committed to placing orders with VR Laser for 10 years. VR Laser went into liquidation following State Capture revelations and DLS has suffered knocks to its reputation and finances.

DLS contract...