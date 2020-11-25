South Africa: The Age of Reckoning Is Upon Us - Bring It On and Arrest Jacob Zuma

opinion

Let's put matters to the test: Arrest Jacob Zuma. And given his disrespect for the judicial process, we don't want a quiet reporting to the nearest police station. No, we want to see a proper arrest with handcuffs, so that the message is clear -- this is what happens if you try to make a mockery of our judicial system.

I have always been a firm believer in the adage that Josephine Tey reminds us of, that, truth is the daughter of time. When I look at the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) types and their desperation to hoodwink our people, I know that with time the truth shall prevail.

But also that "you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time". Remarks made recently by some of these characters where they suggest that they have massive support in a number of provinces are simply false information. Yes, they have been active in all provinces drumming up support for their cause to stay out of prison and not for their pro-poor policies as they would like our people to believe, but it has not yielded the required...