South Africa: Rand's Running Hot On Global Good News Stories

The notoriously unpredictable rand shrugged off credit rating news that was just about as bad as it comes last week, with the currency instead responding to positive, but not yet certain, global news. If the rand crises of 1998 and 2001 taught us anything, it's to keep our guard up and prepare for the unexpected when it comes to the value of our domestic exchange rate.

The rand's continued strength in the wake of South Africa's two credit rating downgrades, and the maintenance of a negative outlook, is counterintuitive from a local perspective but to be expected from a global one.

Excitement has been building with the three consecutive announcements of Covid-19 vaccines that are recording successful results. The prevailing view is that from an economic perspective, countries may experience more pain in the short term, but that medium-term prospects are looking more favourable.

Meanwhile, lower-for-longer interest rates, the likely dissemination of these vaccines next year and possible further fiscal stimulus is expected to be a boon for risk-on assets like emerging market currencies.

The South African rand, fortunately, has been swept up in this tide of positive global sentiment, maintaining its firmer R15 to R15.50 a dollar range after...