Zimbabwe: UZ Students Up in Arms With Administrators Over Data

24 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) students are up-in-arms with the top learning institution's administration for failure to avail data for online learning.

Michael Weluzani, a second year Political Science student at the university, told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that the UZ had proposed online lectures for this year as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

According to Wulizani, each student was supposed to pay RTGS$1200 which was meant to source for E-learning data.

But since the payment in October, no data has been availed to them, yet exams will commence in January 2021 with no lectures taking place.

"We paid our fees and the semester commenced on 5 October, 2020. Since then, the University has not issued our data yet.

"We are closing on the 18th of December and will open in January for examinations.

He also claimed the administration had not been communicating with the affected students.

"To make matters worse, the administration does not talk to the students. We are going to demonstrate this week so that we get the service we paid for.

"At the University of Zimbabwe, we have our petition, so we will hand it over to the Vice Chancellor and demand that he addresses us and not to disperse students," said Weluzani.

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary general Tapiwanashe Chiriga told NewZimbabwe.com on Monday that the behaviour by authorities at the country's premier learning institution was disappointing.

"I am disappointed that almost all public universities made students pay for the e-learning data and struggling students from poor families had paid fees on top of the $1200 but no service has been provided.

"Even lecturers have not been given data too. We are angry that the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education has failed to resolve the matter. We are aware the money went to some individuals at the expense of students," said Chiriga.

He said while students were still keen to engage authorities, no one was forthcoming.

"Our aim is to engage all parties to find peaceful solutions to the matter."

