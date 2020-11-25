Namibia: Food Prices Rise Dramatically in October

24 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maihapa Ndjavera

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the highest annual inflation rate in 2020 with 7.1% recorded in October 2020 compared to 4% registered at the same time last year. This substantial increase emanated mainly from price increases in meat from 1.9% to 9.3%, fish from 2.5% to 8.5%, oils and fats from 0.6% to 7.1%, sugar, jam, honey, syrups, chocolates,

and confectionery from 0.7% to 6.6%.

According to the latest Namibia Consumer Price Index (NCPI) from the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), other categories

with high inflation was education at 7%, recreation and culture at 5.5%, miscellaneous goods and services at 5.4%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 4.3%, while clothing and footwear, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels categories recorded the lowest annual inflation rates of -6.1% and -1.3%, respectively.

The report further stated that the annual inflation rate for October 2020 stood at 2.3%, down from 3% recorded in October 2019, indicating a decrease of 0.7 percentage points.

"The slowdown in the annual inflation rate between October 2019 and October 2020 resulted mainly from decreases reflected

in the price levels of clothing and footwear which accounts for 3.1% of the basket that declined by 6.1% compared to 0.9% recorded in October 2019, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which accounts for 28.4% of the overall basket declined by 1.3% compared to an increase of 1.9% recorded in October 2019," reads the report.

Further, the transport category, which accounts for 14.3% of the overall basket of NCPI, also reflected a decline of 1.2% in

October 2020 compared to an increase of 1.5% registered in October 2019.

Education, which accounts for 3.6% of the basket increased by 7% in October 2020 compared to 12% recorded in October of 2019 while hotels, cafes, and restaurants, which account for 1.4% of the basket, increased by 0.8% in October 2020 compared to 2.8% registered in October 2019. The monthly inflation rate slowed to 0.1% compared to 0.3% obtained in the previous month.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.