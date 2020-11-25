Zimbabwe: Chikurubi Inmate Sues Govt After Diarrhoea Nightmare

24 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

An inmate at Chikurubi Maximum Prison (Chikurubi) has slapped the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) with a lawsuit following his unfortunate experiences after the outbreak of waterborne diseases at the Harare correctional facility.

Taurai Dodzo claims the prison has been hit by a diarrhoea, hepatitis B and Tuberculosis outbreak.

In his application now before the High Court, Dodzo says the situation has been worsened by continued unavailability of clean water.

"The shortage of water has resulted in an outbreak of serious diseases including diarrhoea, hepatitis B and Tuberculosis. Regrettably, prison officials do not separate sick prisoners from the healthy ones," Dodzo said

He is being represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

Also cited as respondents are ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

The inmate is praying for an order compelling the authorities to ensure that temporary measures are put in place to improve access to water which include use of mobile water bowsers and for ill prisoners to be quarantined.

He also wants Ncube ordered to immediately release funds for supplementary daily water supplies to the jail.

Dodzo also wants the prison clinic to be fully stocked with all essential medicines and installed with requisite technology.

He said the prison is currently overpopulated with 2 000 inmates instead of 1 360.

