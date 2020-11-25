Cameroon: Chief Atem-Ebako - Far-Sighted Traditional Ruler

25 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 2nd Class traditional ruler of Talangaye in the South West Region has clearly outlined projects to be implemented in his community if voted regional councillor.

Chief Dr. Atem-Ebako is a second class traditional ruler of Talangaye in Nguti sub-division, Kupe-Muaneguba Division of the South West Region and candidate for the election of regional councillors which will be taking place nationwide on December 6, 2020.

Born on April 23, 1951, he is a medical doctor by profession who graduated in 1977 from the then University Centre for Health Sciences, now the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, popularly known as CUSS. He later took specialised studies in epidemiology and public health in Paris, France and was sponsored by the Cameroon Development Cooperation. (CDC). From 1982, Chief Atem-Ebako got into private practice and established a cottage hospital in Kumba in the South West Region.

The traditional ruler started his political career in 1978 by joining the youth wing of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) which is now the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM). He became a traditional ruler in 1993 and has since then been an ex-officio member of the CPDM going by the party's text. As a traditional ruler of Talangaye, he has been able to establish a good water supply system for his chiefdom and hopes to extend to other areas if voted as regional councillor in the upcoming elections. Chief Atem-Ebako is known to have negotiated for the installation of an American Company, SGSOC (Sight Global Sustainable Oil Cameroon) in his village. The said company is specialised in the palm oil sector and has invested about FCFA 45 billion for related work in the village.

His political ambitions, Chief Atem-Ebako stated, is to improve water supply to villages, improve the road network system, improve education and health care, and contribute in accelerating the decentralisation process in Cameroon. Priority, he says, will be given to youth empowerment, as demographical devidence of the region indicate they constitute 70 per cent of the total population and are the principal victims of poverty and misery. Working towards the political, social and economic integration of the South West Region into national life is also one of his projects.

