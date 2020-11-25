Africa: Over 50,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
(file photo).
25 November 2020
allAfrica.com

As of November 25, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 2,093,307. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 50,347 and recoveries 1,772,800.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 772,252, with deaths numbering 21,083. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (331,527), Egypt (113,742), Ethiopia (106,591), Tunisia (90,213) and Libya (79,797).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

