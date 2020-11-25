Kenya: Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd Dies in Mombasa

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd has died of suspected Covid-19 complications at Premier Hospital in Mombasa where he had been admitted for the last 10 days with breathing problems.

His younger brother, Mr Amir Matsaki Kikotero, said Mr Idd, a former Nation Media Group journalist, passed away at around 2.30am Wednesday.

"He had been admitted with difficulty in breathing and doctors later said he was suffering from Pneumonia," he said.

"Plans are underway to transport his body to Bomani village in Kikambala, Kilifi County for burial," he added.

Until his death, Mr Idd was the chairman of Coast Water Services Board.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, his political ally, eulogised the former legislator as a strong member and adviser of the Vugu Vugu la Mageuzi Pwani, a political movement advocating for the rights of Coast people.

"Mustapha was born and raised in Kilifi North, Majajani Village and therefore Kilifi North mourns the loss of our gallant son," he added.

UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

