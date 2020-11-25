Namibia: Mine Supports Efforts to Fight Covid-19

Keetmanshoop — //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick says port health services play an important role in the prevention

and control of the international spread of diseases and create a safe environment at ports of entry.

She made these remarks in her welcoming remarks during a recent handing over of N$50 000 by Trevali Rosh Pinah Zinc Mine at Keetmanshoop.

Frederick explained the donation will be utilised towards efforts to facilitate accommodation needs for health workers

assigned for Covid-19-related support services at the Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border points. "The role of port health is to serve as the first line of defence to protect the citizens of the Republic of Namibia and visitors against the transmission of communicable diseases associated with cross-border movement of people, baggage, cargo, and imported

consignments," said the governor.

She continued that the facilities also have the responsibility of inspecting goods, commodities and conveyances. "In addition to this, the port health service undertakes disease surveillance, screening, and reporting of diseases and public health conditions from external sources that may threaten the health and safety of the Republic of Namibia," she said.

Frederick added that although these entry points (Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer) were capacitated with more health workers,

the government is faced with the challenge of providing sufficient accommodation to these personnel.

"It was against this background that we requested prefab structures from Trevali Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation

to accommodate health workers," she emphasised. The governor added that the mining company could not address the

request made due to the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 on the mining industry and instead pledged to donate N$50 000 as the company's contribution towards accomplishing the initiative.

"I would like to appeal to the business fraternity to came on board and emulate Trevali Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation in

assisting government halfway," she said. Christo Horn, general manager of Trevali Rosh Pinah Zinc Mine, said although it is

a small amount they are donating, he is confident it will assist government in its efforts to curb the further spread of the

coronavirus. He assured the regional governor that Trevali will continue their relationship with her office.

- sklukowski@nepc.com.na