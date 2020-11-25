Gambia: Health Costs and the 'Ugly' Gender Gap

This week, Africa Science Focus is in The Gambia, talking to women about how gender inequality is affecting their health.

Across much of Sub-Saharan Africa, there are at least five times more male doctors than female doctors, while women are often financially dependent on men.

"The access to precious health services depends on men's decisions," says Samiratou Ouédraogo, an epidemiology and public health specialist.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

