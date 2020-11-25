Gambia: Health Costs and the 'Ugly' Gender Gap

18 November 2020
SciDev.Net

This week, Africa Science Focus is in The Gambia, talking to women about how gender inequality is affecting their health.

Across much of Sub-Saharan Africa, there are at least five times more male doctors than female doctors, while women are often financially dependent on men.

"The access to precious health services depends on men's decisions," says Samiratou Ouédraogo, an epidemiology and public health specialist.

Want to know more about what's happening in science in Africa? Send us your questions and we'll find an expert to answer them -- text or voice message WhatsApp +254799042513.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

Listen here.

This programme was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the European Development Journalism Grants programme, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read the original article on SciDev.Net.

Copyright © 2020 SciDev.Net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

