Kenya: Landslide Cuts Off Tea, Coffee Belt Link Road in Meru

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Transport along a section of the busy Meru-Githongo-Marimba-Chogoria tea and coffee belt link road has been paralysed after River Iraru changed its course following a landslide that occurred in the area early this year.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) closed the section and warned motorists that it could be swept away by raging water, especially now that the area is receiving heavy rains.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said that the national government will build a new bridge at a cost of Sh100 million.

The bridge connects the agriculturally rich Abogeta West and Igoji West wards. Residents have been asked to use longer routes for their safety as they await allocation of funds for the bridge.

Mr Murungi expressed concern that some motorists are still using the route.

Avoid the road

He said a group of youths had volunteered to dig out rocks under the road where the original bridge stood so that the river can go back to its original course but were informed that the move would make the road to cave in.

"Road engineers have marked the road closed. Please let us obey the rules and avoid the road, it is a very big risk. I urge people to be patient as we wait for the money to be allocated," he told residents.

The residents had protested that they had been forced to use longer routes while transporting their farm produce.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.