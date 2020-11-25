Kenyan Film '40 Sticks' Also Makes Debut On Netflix

25 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

It is another big milestone for the Kenyan film industry after another locally-produced film premiered on the global streaming platform Netflix.

The feature film, dubbed '40 Sticks', a 95-minute Kenyan thriller premiered on Friday November, 20, 2020.

'40 Sticks' becomes the third Kenyan film to feature on Netflix, hot on the heels of Poacher, Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect, all which were received warmly.

'40 Sticks', based on a fictional story created by Frank G. Maina, was directed by Victor Gatonye, written by Voline Ogutu with Fakii Liwali as executive producer.

Gatonye has previously directed Dreamchild (Kenyan feature film), Kina (TV series on Maisha Magic+), Sunrise (TV series on Showmax), East and Women of Obiero (both TV films on Showmax).

The cast includes Robert Agengo, Bilal Mwaura, Shivisi Shivske, Andreo Kamau, Cajetan Boy, Xavier Ywaya, Mumbi Maina, Gerald Langiri and Bruce Makau.

The '40 Sticks' thriller revolves around eight death row inmates trapped in a crashed prison bus striving to stay alive while a mysterious killer lurks in the shadows.

The film was shot across 5 locations in Nairobi over a 16-day period in February 2019 and was produced by SensePlay in partnership with Kenya Film Studios.

Bingi Media, Ogopa Inc and the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) officially rated the film 16 and it has been trending in Kenya on Netflix.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.