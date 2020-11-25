Namibia: Late Oluno Chaplain Hailed As Peacemaker

24 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The officer in charge of the Oluno Correctional Facility, Assistant Commissioner Veikko Armas, has hailed the late chaplain Hulda Shau as highly disciplined and extremely motivated.

"She left without any disciplinary record or clashing with anyone at work," said Armas.

Shau was a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCIN).

She committed suicide at her residence at Omphakoya village in Omusati region on Friday morning.

It is alleged that she hanged herself with a piece of clothing in her bedroom.

No suicide note was left.

The police have opened an inquest and the investigation into her death continues.

Armas said Shau would be particularly remembered for her kind heart and generosity.

According to Armas she was always the first to reach out to colleagues in need, whether sick or during their bereavements.

"She visited the sick in hospital and was quick to reach out even to those who lost loved ones. She had a generous hand too. So, we at the facility have really lost a caring mother and colleague who bonded with everyone," said Armas.

Armas further described Shau as a peaceful colleague who in her work advocated for peace all the time.

"She made sure that there is peace within the facility," Armas said.

Equally, Armas said Shau will be remembered for conducting the daily morning devotions.

"She stood at the parade every morning and said a word of prayer before we could commence with our daily work," Armas said further.

