Namibia: Christmas Comes Early for Tsintsabis Poor

Tsintsabis — Christmas came early for over 200 residents of Tsintsabis who were surprised with a food hamper donation by the Cornerstone Tabernacle Ministries last week valued at N$100 000.

The food parcels were advanced to over 240 vulnerable members of the community.

The parcels included 10kg maize meal, 10kg sugar, 10kg rice as well as 3kg macaroni.

This transpired after New Era ran an article in October about the plight of the local community who often go for days without food.

Their situation was worsened as government stopped the distribution of drought relief food due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

"Do not shy away from journalists, it is not always about bad news. Had you avoided the media, this wouldn't have happened. Therefore let us continue harnessing this relationship for the best of both," said Tsintsabis councillor Betty Kaula.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, pastor Virginia Pinto said the predicament in which the San community were finding themselves called for an urgent response.

"We understand the need is great and many have needs throughout the country, but we can only assist some and not all. Therefore I call upon other churches where possible to assist the less fortunate irrespective of whether they come to our churches or not," said Pinto.

"Let's not only focus on preaching and collecting the tithe, but get involved in helping. Plough that tithe back. So here today, it's evident that your pain became our pain and these food parcels signify that."

According to the pastor the church has been actively involved in assisting community members, having advanced similar assistance to 250 families in Okahandja, 11 000 sanitary pads to girls in Omaheke, as well as several donations to others chosen by the Covid-19 task team.

"We need food but more than that we have to live a life that is productive and start making small changes for our families. The reason why many are at times in a mess is because of rape, murder and other evil acts. All these happen because we are a sick society that has rejected Jesus," she stressed.