Namibia: Aukam Graphite Project Nears Completion

24 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Aukam processing plant located close to the port city of Luderitz, is in its final phase of construction, with commercial production in its Graphite Project expected to commence soon.

Managed by Canadian outfit, Gratomic, the company appointed concrete expert Fanie Barnard to oversee rebar and baseplate installations and the pouring of concrete foundations at the processing plant, with the concrete work due to finish by end of November.

Gratomic said it was expecting to achieve commercial production later this year or early 2021. It had also announced further drilling in October, to assist in calculating a resource and to support the completion of a preliminary economic assessment for Aukam.

The company said the settling reservoir was being built and all components for the processing plant were now manufactured and assembly would be completed over the upcoming weeks.

"With multiple skilled crews now working on-site, we could not be more proud of the progress being made on our custom-designed processing plant," Arno Brand, President and CEO of Gratomic, said.

Meanwhile, Gratomic announced that a local company, Pro Edge Steel, in Keetmanshoop is responsible for designing and supplying various structural base plates and steel frames. Pro Edge has delivered the first order of steel structures to the Aukam Processing site and they expect further delivery of the steel frames in short order.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.