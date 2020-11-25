Zimbabwe: Parly Committee Deliberating On Media Reforms - Shamu

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
24 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Parliamentary Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services says it is deliberating on observations made by international organisations with regards to media reforms in the country during elections.

Speaking at an Election Resource Centre (ERC) briefing with the Committee, Chegutu West legislator Webster Shamu said the committee was looking at the observations made during the 2018 elections.

"In Zimbabwe, observations made by the African Union and any other international observers were really taken into account. We are seriously discussing them and we must improve on the way that we conduct our elections especially the role of the media and that in itself is a very important fundamental for successful implementation of any electoral process.

"We don't shun to say that we had problems before and those problems must be a learning curve and we must not get back to a situation where we get the media being polarized and people failing to have access to television and radio. There is also need to have a clear plan on whether candidates are going to be charged for advertising because that is important," said Shamu.

Mutasa South legislator Regai Tsunga said there was progress in the reforms given the passing of the Freedom of Information in Parliament.

"In terms of the legislation that we have now I would say with the Freedom of Information Act, there was wide consultations in crafting that piece of legislation and the philosophy and principle behind that legislation is very positive and it has been widely accepted as a progressive piece of legislation. The legislation is positive in that it allows citizens to demand for any information that they require from any Government agency" Tsunga said.

Election Resource Centre advocacy officer Takunda Tsunga applauded the engagement with the parliamentarians saying it was positive as they presented summary of finding on elections in the country.

"The ERC met with the committee where we were presenting our findings on the state of the media in Zimbabwe and we were also trying to create a framework in which we are able to assist the portfolio committee going forward in exercising oversight on the media. We are also guided by reports from the 2018 elections and the VERITAS case in which the judge declared that the conduct of the media was partisan, partial and unconstitutional." he said.

Media polarisation along political lines has been cited remained as a stumbling block to democracy in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.