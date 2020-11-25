Namibia: City Jewellery 'Thief' Nabbed At Village

A man who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Windhoek at the weekend was arrested at his village in the Oshikoto region yesterday.

The suspect allegedly broke into Sterns at Grove Mall after cutting through the roof on Saturday night.

He is due to appear in a Windhoek court this week.

"The suspect was successfully arrested by the Oshana police officials at his village in Oshikoto region. Most of the stolen items found in his possession are recovered," said Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga of the Namibian police.

Kuwinga further explained the value of the stolen items - mostly jewellery - was not yet determined as investigations in the matter are at an infant stage.

"The suspect is expected to appear here and our officials are still busy gathering more evidence, hence I have no much information to share. As soon as I get more information, I will share with you. The value is also not yet determined," he explained.

Sources said the recovered items were buried in the mahangu field at his homestead.

The Oshikoto police chief, Commissioner Armas Shivute declined to shed more light on the matter, saying robbery case is registered in Windhoek, hence all queries should be answered from the capital.