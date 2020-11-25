Kenya: 2 Nominated Jubilee MCAs Loyal to Ruto Summoned for Disciplinary Action

25 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Two nominated Jubilee Party Members of County Assembly have been summoned by the party to face disciplinary action for being disloyal.

MCAs Ann Thumbi and Sylvia Museiya are accused of disregarding the party position over various matters in the Assembly.

Among accusations they are facing is going against the party position on the Budget 2020/2021 and the Memorandum from the Governor on the Nairobi County Appropriation Bill, 2020.

This is after they supported Governor Mike Sonko's move when he declined to sign a budget for the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

They are accused of actively opposing and frustrating the budget estimates for the financial years 2020/2021 contrary to the party position.

They are also facing accusations of undermining the leadership of the party at the national and county levels.

The two have dismissed the accusations, claiming they are being targeted due to their position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and their support for Deputy President William Ruto.

"It is interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for having opposed the NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons. Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued!" stated Ann Thumbi.

And she added that "The only possible reason why this is happening is because of the ongoing mobilization of signatures to impeach Governor Sonko, my stand on BBI and my support for the Deputy President."

On her part, Museiya said she will honor the summons but maintained that the action has to do with her stand against the BBI.

