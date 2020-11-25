Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns St. John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi

25 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Albert Ruturi, the Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance, who passed away on Tuesday.

In his message of comfort to the family and staff of St. John Ambulance, the President described the departed humanitarian worker as an exceptional leader whose service to the nation over the years helped save the lives of many Kenyans.

"Mr Ruturi has been one of the great Kenyans whose selfless service to mankind has saved the lives of many through the St John Ambulance service," President Kenyatta eulogised.

The President said it is unfortunate that Mr Ruturi had died at a time when his services are highly required considering the health challenges posed by the Covid-19 health crisis.

At the same, the President also sent a message of comfort to the family of Eustace Nyaga Rewa, a State House staff who passed away today after a short illness.

The President described the late Nyaga as a devoted and seasoned public servant whose service will be greatly missed.

The Head of State prayed to God to comfort the bereaved families during this difficult period of mourning.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.