Tanzania: Tca Readies to Host 50-Over Super League

THREE major venues in Dar es Salaam will host the first-ever 50-over Men Cricket Super League to start at the weekend.

The league, according to one of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) development officers, Khalil Rehemtullah, will comprise of four teams.

The league will climax on February 14 next year. The teams are Kilimanjaro Cces, Ngorongoro Titans, Serengeti Giants and Tembo Warriors.

These teams feature national junior, senior players and those who excelled at recent ended events.

"The idea is to select members of the national senior team ahead of various international assignments scheduled for next year."

The international sports competitions are likely to resume next year, after the World's governing cricket body, ICC cancelled all this year's event because of Coronavirus pandemic that put travelling restrictions from one country to another.

The Coronavirus pandemic also effected several domestic leagues globally, hence affecting development of cricket and other sporting events.

Already the national team's head coach, Ugandan Steve Tikolo has returned to Dar es Salaam from a long holiday, assuming his role of selecting and coaching the players ahead of different assignments.

Among other events lined up for next year include the ICC World League-Division 5, whose venue has not yet been confirmed.

The local boys have for many years prolonged their frustrating spell in the international events. The last time was in 2017 during the Division 5's event took place in Benoni, South Africa.