Sudan: Somalia Offers Helping Hand to Sudan's Debt Relief Efforts

25 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Minister of Finance Abdirahman Duale Beileh said the Somali Ministry of Finance is assisting its Sudanese counterpart in the international process of debt relief.

In a video conference with Sudanese finance officials, the minister shared his experience of debt relief and the surrounding IMF terms.

Beileh said Somalia was honoured to assist Sudan in the terms of the debt relief process, according to an IMF statement that Somalia should report to Sudan on its knowledge of the debt forgiveness process under IMF terms and the SMP process.

"It was an honour to share Somalia's experience in reaching the HIPC Decision Point to achieve debt relief with our counterparts from Sudan. Reform is always a difficult journey but it is a worthwhile one which benefitted us. We are committed to and progressing with the reforms," said minister Beileh in a twitter post.

The minister said the country's financial reforms have been a difficult journey, noting the commitment of the Somali government to redouble its efforts to improve the financial system.

In March, the Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank agreed to let Somalia seek relief under the complex Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative. The IMF's executive board also offered a new three-year financing arrangement worth $395 million.

In April, the Paris Club of creditor nations agreed to restructure Somalia's debt, including immediately canceling $1.4 billion.

Debt relief aims to help Somalia reduce its external debt to $557 million in net present value terms from $5.2 billion at the end of 2018 - if the nation meets targets for good governance.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.