South Africa: Deep South Vibes - Kataza's 'Homecoming' - Can We All Get Along?

24 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alan Van Gysen

The chacma baboon troop was relocated in the Deep South of Cape Town to Slangkop mountain above Kommetjie earlier this year. Since then, news headlines and social media feeds have been awash with increasingly polarising opinions for and against baboons living on the fringe of and within the urban space.

On top of this, SK11, otherwise known as Kataza, was removed and relocated to Tokai by the City of Cape Town, only to be returned to Kommetjie last week following court action. How has Kataza's return gone? What has he been up to? Is he mingling with the rest of the troop? How is he fitting back in the Deep South... Can we all get along?

The chacma troop hangs out on the Slangkop mountain above Kommetjie. A nursing mother chacma baboon forages through unsecured trash behind Kommetjie's central commercial area. With easy access to human waste, Kommetjie's Slangkop troop is increasingly sleeping and foraging above and among the businesses in the residential, seaside village. Members of Kommetjie's Slangkop baboon troop head into the central commercial and business area of the village to forage. A juvenile chacma baboon chews sleepily on a light outside...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.