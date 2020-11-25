Liberia: Autopsy Report Reveals LRA's Albert Peters and Gifty Lama Died of Carbon Monoxide and Inhaling Gasoline

Monrovia — The autopsy report of the late Albert Peters and Mrs. Gifty Lama and the police investigative report have concluded that the two employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) both died as a result of inhaling Carbon Monoxide from gasoline/hydrocarbon fumes and fumes from defective car exhaust system in the floor of the car.

The LRA duo were discovered death in the back seat of a car on Snapper Hill, Broad Street, Monrovia during the morning hours of October 1.

Mr. Peters was discovered without his trouser on.

Both of them had gone missing almost 24 hours prior to the discovery of their remains in the vehicle.

Upon the request of the bereaved families, the government initiated an autopsy which were conducted by Dr. Benedict B. Kolee and Dr. Zoeborn B. Kparteh.

According to the autopsy report, post mortem total body Computer Tomography showed mild putrification of the brain and mild autolysis of the soft tissue. There was no fracture or dislocation, no metallic density or foreign body.

The following samples were taken for full toxicology (Alcohol, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, common poisons, drugs, heavy metals) and findings derived are:

Blood: Alcohol Not detected

Blood: Carbon monoxide Positive

Blood: Hydrocarbon Positive

Liver: Common poisons/drugs Not detected

Gastric Content: Common Poison/drugs Not detected

Kidney: Heavy metals Not detected

The above findings were applicable to Gifty A. Lama and Albert Peters,

except for acidic drug detected in the liver and gastric content of Gifty A. Lama, attributed to a prescription drug.

The Police Report

An examination of the Lonestar MTN and Orange call logs of the deceased persons, statements provided by relatives and individuals in connection with the incident, revealed the following:

1 . That on the morning of Thursday, October 1, 2020, the two individuals drove separate vehicles; Giddy A. Lama drove a KIA Sportage Jeep, with License P[ate number A45 181 , while Albert Peters drove the blue 2001 Toyota Highlander, bearing License Plate number: A5 1 2984, in which the unresponsive bodies of the individuals were found. The two vehicles were later. observed parked immediately behind one another on Broad Street, opposite the Sacred Heart Cathedral church edifice, in front of the building which formerly housed the offices of BIVAC. The KIA Sportage Jeep was parked in front of the Totyota Highlander from the early morning hours of October 1, 2020, up to and including the early morning hours of the next day, October 2, 2020. At some point, Gifty A. Lama is said to have disembarked her vehicle and joined Albert Peters in his blue Toyota Highlander jeep.

2. That on October 1, 2020, beginning at 8:08 up to 8:40 am, several calls are registered between Gifty A. Lama and Albert Peters from and to severa] locations, including the Goodridge (Barnesville Estate), Vai Town and Water Side, Monrovia.

3. That the call logs, generated from data gathered by the Ducor and Masonic Craft Towers of the two cell phone companies, placed the two individuals on Broad Street, in the vicinity where their vehicles were discovered from about 10:37 am on the morning of October 1, 2020 up to 5:53 am, the next morning of October 2. 2020.

4. That though calls placed to the individuals' phones in the Broad Street

vicinity began at 10: 37 a.m. on the morning of October 1, 2020, they reportedly arrived on the scene before 10ÿ37 am, as the Monrovia City Corporation Parking Attendant for the area confirmed placing tickets on the two vehicles on October 1, 2020 at about 9:00 am; and further observed that both vehicles remained in their positions until 7ÿ00 pm on October 1, 2020 when he left work.

5. That the Parking Attendant reportedly noticed the vehicle in which the wo individuals were sitting overheating; the engine and the air-conditioner were on, with the windows covered with steam. He is said to have approached the vehicle at 1 1:00 am and engaged in an exchange with

Albert Peters, at which time he told Albert Peters that his vehicle was overheating. The Parking Attendant further indicated that he tried to collect the parking fee from Albert Peters, but Albert Peters told him to close his car door. He observed that Mr. Peters' eyes were red and mucus flowed from his nose.

6. The Parking Attendant confirmed that after 12 :00 midday, he observed that the car m which the individuals were sitting was still in the location, but the engine was off. He left work at about 7:00 pm.

7. That the car washer and private security guard from the Progressive Protection Service (PPS), assigned in the area, confirmed seeing the vehicles parked in front of the former BIVAC office on Broad Street from the morning of October 1, 2020, until they (car washer and private security guard) left work at the close of the business day.

8. That during the early morning hours of Friday, October 2, 2020, at about 2:00am, two individuals known to police as petty thieves, entered Albert

Peters' vehicle and stole one laptop, four telephones, a pair of trousers containing US$30.00 and some personal belongings.

9. That the two petty thieves confirmed encountering the unresponsive bodies of Albert Peters and Gifty Lama in the vehicle, but concluded the individuals were intoxicated.

10. That the two petty thieves and individuals to whom they sold the items have been duly charged and are awaiting trial. A search of the interior and inspection of the undercarriage of the vehicle

revealed the following:

1 . That the vehicle contained, among other things, two five-gallon plastic containers, filled with gasoline.

2. That the interior of the vehicle showed multiple holes under the back seat about two (2) centimeters in diameter.

3. That the under surface of the said vehicle showed multiple leaks on the exhaust system proximal to the catalytic converter, between the catalytic converter and the muffler and other areas distal to the muffler.

4. That there is a large defect on the dorsal surface of the exhaust system about one foot away from the area of the backseat.

Emmanuel Nyesaw

For the former Managing Director of the Internal Audit Agency, the police say during their investigation they established that Mr. Nyeswa was reported to have returned home on the 72nd Boulevard from D'Calabash at about 11pm and proceeded upstairs to his bedroom.

Later that night, his security guards found him lying downstairs unconscious, with blood flowing from his left ear. The escape door from his room upstairs was found opened.

According to the police, the distance from the escape door elevation to the ground is 13.1 feet.

He was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Hospital and seen at 2:49am where he was diagnosed with severe head injuries. The police stated that medical report at the JFK Hospital show that he started gasping for air at 3:40am and after 20 minutes of unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him, he ceased to breath and was declared clinically dead at 4:00am on October 10, 2020.

According to the autopsy report, Mr. Nyeswa died of massive hemorrhage; multiple bony and soft tissue injuries and blunt injuries consistent with fall from height.

The Pathologist recommended that Nyeswa's death would require further police detective investigation to determine if his death was accidental, homicide or suicide.

For Mr. George Fahnbutu, the pathologist concluded that he sustained injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. The cause of his death has been attributed to right frontal cerebral contusion and disruption of brain, with haemorrhages; right frontal complex depressed comminuted fracture; vehicle in head collision and side impact with house; and road traffic accident.