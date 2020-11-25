Liberia: UNDP Donates One Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep to the Liberia National Commission On Small Arms

25 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — In support to the Liberia National Commission on Small (LiNCSA), the United Nations Development Program on November 23, donated one Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep procured under the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms project to the Small Arms Commission as a means of buttressing the Commission's efforts on arms control and trans-regional crimes in the sub-region.

Making the presentation on behalf of the United Nations Development Program to the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA),

Mr. James P. Monibah, Team Leader on Governance and Public Institutions extended greetings to the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms on behalf of UNDP's Residence Representative Dr. Pa Lamin.

Reaffirming their partnership, Mr. Monibah said the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep is UNDP's way of support to the Liberia National Commission Small Arms. UNDP according to Mr. Monibah, has always enjoyed the shared collaboration with LiNCSA and hope to see more of this in the years ahead.

Welcoming the team from UNDP, the Coordinator of the Small Arms Commission Mr. A. Blamoh Sieh, elaborated on the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms project, which he said was launched in Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Maryland Counties.

Mr. Sieh said the project was aimed at creating and enhancing community awareness on the danger of small arms and other harmful effects in the communities.

The ECOWAS_EU Small Arms project which lasted for three years according to the Coordinator, was intended to collect small arms and light weapons and its related materials which were left behind in communities for community development as benefit.

The Coordinator mentioned, as a result of the small arms project for development, a community town hall was rehabilitated in Grand Gedeh County.

Mr. Sieh also expanded on the Stakeholders consultative meetings to review the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act (FACA) and the act that established the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms that was held earlier this month, and the assessment of State owned armories in the Country.

The Coordinator of the Liberia National commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) thanked UNDP on behalf of the Commission for the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep and said the handover was very timely.

Receiving the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep on behalf of Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II, Chairman of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms, who is on an international assignment, the Vice Chair Beinnetta Jarbo thanked UNDP for the level of support to the Small Arms Commission, and lauded the institution for its numerous support to the Government of Liberia, especially under President George Weah's administration since 2017.

In appreciation of the donation made to the Commission, Madam Jarbo said that the Toyota Land cruiser Jeep will help the Small Arms Commission and strengthen partnership on arms control and other areas, and will turn the vehicle over to Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II upon his return to Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II has travelled to Cotonou, Republic of Benin upon the invitation of the Small Arms Division, Directorate on Peace and Regional Security to participate in the Annual National Commission Meetings of ECOWAS.

Atty. Grigsby, while in Benin, is expected to hold conversations with major donors and partners to solicit support for Liberia's Arms Control Program for the next five (5) years 2021-2025

Chairman Grigsby is also expected to meet with his counterparts on Arms Control Program in the West African Region as well as Senior Government Officials in Benin.

