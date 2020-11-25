Namibia: Woman's Body Discovered On Walvis Beach

THE body of a woman was discovered at Vierkantklip between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay early on Wednesday morning.

The beach is about three kilometres from Swakopmund in the Walvis Bay district.

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said a member of the public discovered the naked body of a female with multiple injuries all over her body at around 07h30, and then reported it to the police.

"It seems the body was dumped at the scene during the previous night or early hours of today," said Iikuyu, adding that the next of kin are being traced.

A case of murder has been opened.