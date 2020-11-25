Zimbabwe: Court Orders $4 Million Compensation for Police Shoot Victim

25 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

High Court Judge has ordered a four (4) million dollars compensation for Tinashe Choto who was shot by police in Chitungwiza during a 2019 demonstration.

Choto, a footballer from Makoni, Chitungwiza died after being shot by the Zimbabwe Republic Police during the January 2019 Protests.

In passing judgement, Justice Edith Mushore ordered the defendants (Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe), to pay the plaintiffs jointly the following sums arising from the unlawful shooting of the victim.

"2 016 000 for loss of support for the mother Varaidzo while the same amount for loss ff support for the kids Anenyasha and Janel Choto.

"1st plaintiff's general damages for nervous shocks and trauma arising from the loss of her husband $168 000

"second plaintiff's (Choto's father) general damage arising from the loss of his son $168 000"

This comes after the government recently set up the Independent Complaints Mechanism which will is mandated to look into security forces abuse of civilians and bringing them to account for their crimes.

