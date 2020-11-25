Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Rallies Grand Gedeans to Elect Madam Felicia Duncan As First Female Lawmaker of the County Over Her Excellence Track Record

Zwedru — The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) continues to intensify its support to the collaboration's senatorial candidates in the Southeastern region with colorful endorsement ceremonies and direct appeal to the electorates to vote for their candidates come December 8, 2020.

On Tuesday, the CPP called on voters in Grand Gedeh to make history by electing their favorite daughter, Madam Felicia F. D. Duncan as the county's first female legislator.

Grand Gedeh, in its 56 years as a county has not elected a female to the Liberian Legislature.

Madam Duncan, a veteran teacher, civil society and rights activist, is one of two women amongst seven male candidates hoping to break the glass ceiling in the county's political history to be elected as the first female lawmaker.

At a colorful event marking the official endorsement of her candidature, an Executive member of the CPP Secretariat, Acarus Aaron Temo, who proxy for the CPP National Chairman, Mr. Alexander Cummings said, it was time for the people of Grand Gedeh to change the story by electing a competent and committed female to represent them at the Senate.

"Many at times, we find our mothers and sisters at the back, in the kitchen, and we tell them women, politic is a men's thing. This is not a men's thing," said Mr. Temo, while addressing supporters at the Zwedru City Hall.

"We want you to vote Madam [Felicia] Duncan. It is about time to change the dynamics. You have elected too many men. It is about time to put a woman there to see the difference. And Madam Duncan is the best choice."

The ceremony was graced by cross session of citizens from various parts of the county including the CPP county leadership. It began with a parade through the streets as supporters, with placards and banners, sang and chant pro CPP songs and slogans toward City Hall.

Mr. Cummings, who have spent more than a week in the Southeast rallying support for all of the CPP's senatorial candidates was not able to make it in time for the program due to the deplorable road condition between Fish Town (River Gee) and Zwedru.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Cummings, Temo said, although the CPP Chairman and Political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) was not able to be present, he and the CPP stand by her in her strive to break the glass ceilings.

He called on voters, especially women to join the men and the youth to make this happen as in times of difficulties, such as the horrible road conditions, women are mostly affected; adding it will be suitable to put them at the helm of power and decision making to change their status.

In her appreciation message, Madam Duncan lauded Mr. Cummings and the CPP for the show of support and called on Grand Gedeans to support her quest to become the first female lawmaker of the county.

She said in this election, voters' decision should be based on the candidates' track record, and not on trivial things that will distract them from making the right choice.

As a woman, mother, sister and a teacher, she pledged to work in the interest of her people when given the opportunity to serve.

"The voice of a woman can make a powerful change. It is not about us giving you T-Shirts. It is about what we can do for our county and country at large," she said.

"We need that change and the change comes from you. Without you, that change will never come. And we believe in developing your minds. Because when your mind is developed, every other part of your body will be developed. We need to get there for women voices to be heard."

Liberia has low number of female lawmakers as compared to other African countries. Currently there is only one female Senator in the Liberian Senate. She is running for re-election.

With the exception of Lofa (with two lawmakers), Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Rivercess have one female, each, in the House of Representatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said although the number is dismal as compare to the number of males at the Legislature, Grand Gedeh should join these counties to start electing female lawmakers to be a voice of the people.

The heads of several CPP auxiliaries and the county leadership praised Madam Duncan for her exceptional work and vowed to support her along the way.

Presenting Madam Duncan for endorsement, the County Chairman of her Parent Party, the All Liberian Party (ALP), Marcus K. Toe, said, the candidate has proven to be the choice of the people due to her exemplary work over the years.

The County Coordinator of the Friends of Duncan, Veritha Garty Vleyee added: "What makes Madam Duncan exceptional is that she teaches people how to fish to become a better fisherman. So, let us vote Madam Duncan for a better change that will last for good, and benefit our generation to come because the decision we make today will affect our lives and country".