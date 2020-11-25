Liberia: MoH and Partners End Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries Forum

25 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MOH) through its Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries(NCDIs) Division has ended a three-day forum with lines ministries, development partners and civil society organizations at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia.

The forum was aimed at finding ways to reduce the number of people getting infected with diseases and the increase in injuries in the country.

Health experts including civil society at the forum were able to design plans that gear toward transforming Liberia's non-communicable diseases and injuries Division at the Ministry of Health.

During the interactive forum, medical experts threw spotlight and sharpened participants' knowledge about the harmful effects of non-communicable diseases and injuries and its socioeconomic effects on ordinary Liberian lives.

Speaking during the start of the three-day forum, the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Francis Kateh said as a country, non-communicable disease is something that should not be overlooked.

Dr. Kateh urged participants to go back at their various localities after the forum and become ambassadors to their fellow citizens.

"It is important that we are now beginning to speak about non-communicable diseases. We need to tell our story about it. Today, many of us walk around and we could have a little head arc and say I am alright -for getting that you could have a blood pressure. And if you do not take note and seek medical attention it could become a deathtrap for you in few days or few hours," Dr. Kateh said.

Also speaking, the Head of NCDI Madam Angela Benson said the Commission is structured in a way to be able to achieve its deliverables -that is, to reduce the disease burden of NCDI in Liberia.

"The commissioner is expected to break new grounds to achieve it purpose, Madam Benson said.

Also, Zoe Doe, Deputy Program Director of NCDI said Non-communicable disease is known as the fourth highest global risk in terms of potential severity in loss to the economy and loss of life.

"Statistics shows increasing trend in developing countries due to increasing population size, aging population, increasing globalization, and increasing trend of unhealthy lifestyles," Madam Doe said.

"By 2020 NCDs will account for 80 percent of the global burden of disease and causing seven out of every 10 deaths in developing countries, compared with less than half today", she ended.

Also, at the forum, diabetes and cancer were at the center stage of the panelists' discussion, giving its negative impact on lives throughout the Country.

Dennis Kamba, Diabetes Coordinator, NCDs Division at the Ministry of Health said healthy diet, physical activity and avoiding tobacco use can prevent or delay diabetes.

"Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation. In addition, diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with medication, regular screening and treatment for complications," Kamba said.

Also, at the end of the three-day forum, NCDI was able to strengthen partnership with civil society organizations, setup it provision of local site for NCDIs response, and monitoring NCDIs working -something that pose to shift the paradigm of the Country's NCDIs response.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.