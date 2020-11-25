Liberia: Judge Blamo Dixon Step Aside in Senate Secretary Singbeh U.S.$5 Million Corruption Case

25 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon has recused himself from presiding over Senate Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh US$5m corruption case.

Judge Dixon stepped aside from the case due to alleged illegal and corrupt malpractices.

He stepped aside from presiding over the case on Friday, November 20, 2020.

His recusal stemmed from a motion filed to the court by government lawyers.

In the motion titled Motion For Recusal, prosecution alleged that Judge Dixon had on multiple occasions been communicating with Defendant Singbeh and Champman Logan, one of the defendants in the case, which prosecution says undermines fair play and transparent justice.

"Movant in the above entitle cause of action request your honor to recuse yourself from the above-mentioned case for the following legal and factual reasons: that on November 4,2020 volume 01 No.43 of the Express Newspaper, a local Liberian daily carried a banner headline: Call Log Links Judge Dixon to " Unethical Act"

"Motion adds: "Movant says both publication in the local dallies alleged that His Honor. Judge Dixon had on multiple occasion communicated with defendants Singbeh and Champam Logan which undermines fair play and transparent justice."

Prosecution in the motion contended that the allegations contained in the local dallies constitute a gross violation of the Judicial Canon 24, title Ex Parte Communications, which states that "A judge should not permit interviews, arguments or communication designed to influence his judicial action."

Prosecution also added that based on the allegations, the Ministry of Justice has written the Lonestar Cell MTN Company to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

"Movant respectfully request your honor to recuse yourself from further presiding over this cause of action in order to protect the interest of movant and to ensure a free, fair, and transparent trial of the case," the prosecution contended in the motion.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.