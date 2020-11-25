Liberia: Judge Blamo Dixon Step Aside in Senate Secretary Singbeh U.S.$5 Million Corruption Case

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Blamo Dixon has recused himself from presiding over Senate Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh US$5m corruption case.

Judge Dixon stepped aside from the case due to alleged illegal and corrupt malpractices.

He stepped aside from presiding over the case on Friday, November 20, 2020.

His recusal stemmed from a motion filed to the court by government lawyers.

In the motion titled Motion For Recusal, prosecution alleged that Judge Dixon had on multiple occasions been communicating with Defendant Singbeh and Champman Logan, one of the defendants in the case, which prosecution says undermines fair play and transparent justice.

"Movant in the above entitle cause of action request your honor to recuse yourself from the above-mentioned case for the following legal and factual reasons: that on November 4,2020 volume 01 No.43 of the Express Newspaper, a local Liberian daily carried a banner headline: Call Log Links Judge Dixon to " Unethical Act"

"Motion adds: "Movant says both publication in the local dallies alleged that His Honor. Judge Dixon had on multiple occasion communicated with defendants Singbeh and Champam Logan which undermines fair play and transparent justice."

Prosecution in the motion contended that the allegations contained in the local dallies constitute a gross violation of the Judicial Canon 24, title Ex Parte Communications, which states that "A judge should not permit interviews, arguments or communication designed to influence his judicial action."

Prosecution also added that based on the allegations, the Ministry of Justice has written the Lonestar Cell MTN Company to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

"Movant respectfully request your honor to recuse yourself from further presiding over this cause of action in order to protect the interest of movant and to ensure a free, fair, and transparent trial of the case," the prosecution contended in the motion.