Malawi Loses K20m a Day in Illegal Mining

25 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi is losing a whopping K20 million a day, parliamentarians and other stakeholders have been told.

This has moved the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change to call for a stakeholders meeting in a bid to end illegal mining in the country.

The chairman of the committee, Welani Chilenga has expressed concern over the rising illegal mining in the country.

Several stakeholders including Inspector General of Police George Kainja, the civil society and government representatives are participating in a meeting aimed at tackling illegal mining.

Inspector-General of Police George Kainja has observed that the fight against illegal mining in the country has not been effective due to lack of coordination among law enforcement agencies.

He was responding to questions from the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change as to how the Malawi Police Service is tackling illegal mining.

"My observation is that there is lack of coordination in the fight against these activities. Currently, our officers haven't been sensitised on the new legislation. In the end, we use the old laws which do not have punitive punishments," he said.

Tagged:
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle

