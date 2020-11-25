Malawi: MCP Fills Politburo Vacant Positions

25 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is filling its national executive committee vacant positions in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of the 2025 general election.

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official, Henry Mumba, is now director of Economic Affairs replacing the late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda.

Dowa north east legislator, Sam Dalitso Kawale has been promoted to director of recruitment replacing Hellen Chabunya who moved to UTM Party in 2018.

Gerald Kazembe is the new Second Deputy Secretary General replacing Salim Bagus who joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after the 2019 polls. Bagus has since rejoined MCP.

Alfred Mwenefumbo is the second deputy director of Elections. He has replaced Francis Chiwanga who went to the DPP before last year's polls.

Likoma Parliamentarian, Ashemes Shongwe is the new second deputy director of campaign replacing George Zulu who moves to become First Deputy Campaign Director.

Zulu has replaced Loveness Gondwe who joined UTM before the 2019 polls and competed at parliamentary level in Mzimba west under UTM ticket.

Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi is first deputy director of political affairs and has replaced Chikumbutso Hiwa who moved to UTM in 2018.

The following have been appointed as national executive committee members; Nancy Tembo (who once served as party spokesperson), Babu Khamisa, Bernad Mtawali and Daniel Chintonya Mwanyongo.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.