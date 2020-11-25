Malawi: Chakwera Inducted As Patron of Malawi Red Cross, Urges Private Sector for Support

25 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Manasse Nyirenda - Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on citizens and the private sector in the country to support the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for it to enhance its humanitarian response activities towards mankind.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the inauguration of Malawi Red Cross 2020 Flag Week at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe at which the President was inducted as Patron of the Organization.

Chakwera urged people not only to focus on paid work, but to support humanitarian work that benefits the vulnerable in society like the work that Red Cross does.

"This is an important occasion as we celebrate the work of Red Cross. They provide help to people at critical times of need.

"The focus, therefore, should not only be on paid work, but also voluntary work. I challenge all Malawians to support organizations with good causes that benefit the vulnerable," the President said.

He urged the corporate world such as commercial banks and telecoms companies that make a lot of profit to ensure that their clients profit from them through their social responsibility activities such as through supporting charity causes.

Malawi Red Cross President, Levison Changole thanked the President for accepting to be Patron for the Organization.

Changole, however, bemoaned inadequate resources as a major challenge hampering the society's service delivery.

He appealed for more support from well-wishers for it to adequately reach out to people in need.

Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that focuses on alleviating human suffering during times of disasters, both manmade and natural such as war and floods across the world.

Locally Red Cross has a team of 250 staff and 75,000 volunteers.

During the week Red Cross receives donations that are aimed at helping the vulnerable in society and this year the Organization hopes to raise K 60million to support their activities.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda and Secretary for Health, Charles Mwansambo graced the function among others.

