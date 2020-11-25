Malawi: MEC Seeks K5bn Bail Out From Treasury to Pay Chilima, Chakwera Lawyers

25 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it seeks a K5 billion bail-out from Treasury to pay lawyers for President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima who presided over the landmark Constitutional Court election case.

Lawyer for MEC David Matamika Banda says the pollster does not have such a huge sum of money to pay the lawyers; two of whom are working in government as minister of Justice and Attorney General.

"MEC does not have such some of money. We will have to ask for assistance from Treasury," he said.

The High Court ordered MEC to pay K5 billion down from K7 billion to Chilima and Chakwera lawyers in the Constitutional Court election case.

There was no immediate comment from Treasury on the request for the bail out.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

