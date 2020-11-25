Tanzania: Azania Launches Visa Card As It Marks 25th Anniversary

AZANIA Bank on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) launched the Bank Visa Card as it marks 25 years of offering services in the country.

Azania bank has labelled the 25th Anniversary as the year of the Rhino, symbolizing stability, steadfastness and charge to go forward as is embodied in the new innovation.

Speaking during the press launch, Azania Bank's Managing Director, Mr Charles Itembe hailed the team and thanked the board for enabling the bank to embark on an innovation journey that will see the bank transform into a modern bank of the future.

The bank launched two variants of the card, which are Azania Bank Classic VISA Card and Azania Bank Infinite VISA card, the latter being for premium banking customers.

"The new cards will enable Azania Bank customers to transact across the VISA network both locally and globally," said Mr Itembe. In the same event, the Managing Director launched the 'Miamala Iliyorahisishwa na Azania Bank VISA Card" which provides the Azania Bank Classic and Infinite VISA cards to the market for all Tanzanians.

"The purpose of Azania Bank is to make our customer get better services through use of technology and innovation. Customers can now transact easily using their Azania Bank VISA cards online," he said.

Adding; "they can use their cards at any VISA ATM both locally and internationally, and also pay using the cards at points of sale, both locally and internationally. Azania Bank Infinite cardholders can also enjoy privileges at various airports across the globe."

He said as they mark the 25th Anniversary, they thought a better way of thanking their customers is by providing them with a unique service.

"For 25 years they have been enjoying our services, such as digital banking, mobile banking via our revamped mobile app, agency banking (Azania Wakala) scattered all over the country, and 12 Standalone Bureau De Change," said Mr Itembe.

He presented the cards as part of this innovation journey, saying the bank had implemented the latest state of the art technology (Oracle Flexcube v 12.4) that has enabled their systems to integrate with the global VISA network and enable their customers to use their cards on the VISA network.

The bank's Manager for Digital Banking, Vinesh Davda added that it was an exciting time for the bank and its customers as the new cards offer flexibility and access without any major requirements from the customer's end.